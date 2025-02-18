RivCo Cal Fire captain killed in stabbing at her home in San Diego County

Detectives worked today to determine who fatally stabbed a woman reported to be a Cal Fire captain in her home near Clevenger Canyon Open Space Park.

Deputies responding to a report of an assault found the victim suffering from severe stab wounds at her residence in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Road in Ramona about 9 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. She died at the scene.

A Cal Fire representative who requested anonymity confirmed to City News Service only that the victim was an employee of the state agency.

However, NBC-7 and Fox-5 in San Diego identified the victim as Fire Capt. Rebecca Marodi, 50, and a Facebook post by Riverside County Fire Department Station 68 in Menifee said, "With a heavy heart we mourn the passing of Fire Captain Becky Marodi.''

"At this stage of the investigation, the motivation and circumstances of the homicide are still unclear,'' sheriff's Lt. Michael Krugh said Tuesday morning. 'Currently, there is no suspect information."