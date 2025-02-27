CBP: Travelers bringing raw eggs, other prohibited items from Mexico

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - Border officials in San Diego today said they've seen a recent, significant increase in travelers attempting to bring raw eggs and other prohibited food items into the United States from Mexico.

Since fiscal year 2024, there has been a 158% increase in "egg interceptions" by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection San Diego Field Office.

In a news release issued Thursday, CBP said travelers cannot bring fresh eggs, raw chicken or live birds over from Mexico and all agricultural products must be declared, or travelers face fines of up to $10,000.

Egg prices have skyrocketed amid an avian flu outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say has affected more than 166 million poultry nationwide over the last three years. CBP noted the bird flu outbreak in Thursday's statement, saying that transporting birds or avian products like used egg cartons or bird cages can be spread diseases.

A list of permitted agricultural items can be found on the CBP website at www.cbp.gov/travel/clearing-cbp/bringing-agricultural-products-united-states.