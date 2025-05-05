Skip to Content
California

Three killed, nine missing in apparent human-smuggling boat accident off coast of San Diego County

KFMB
By ,
Published 12:04 PM

DEL MAR, Calif. (KESQ) - At least three people died today and several others were injured when a small vessel involved in a suspected human-smuggling attempt overturned in the ocean off the coast of Del Mar.   

The deadly boating accident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. just north of Torrey Pines State Beach, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.   

Emergency crews arrived to find about 18 people on the shoreline near a beached boat, Deputy Encinitas Fire Chief Jorge Sanchez told OnSceneTV. Three of the victims died at the scene, Sanchez said.

Paramedics took four others to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

The U.S. Coast Guard and city lifeguards searched the ocean and shoreline in the area through the late morning to make sure there were no victims unaccounted for, Sanchez said.

Personnel with the U.S. Border Patrol and San Diego Police Department were assisting in the efforts.

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content