Three killed, nine missing in apparent human-smuggling boat accident off coast of San Diego County

DEL MAR, Calif. (KESQ) - At least three people died today and several others were injured when a small vessel involved in a suspected human-smuggling attempt overturned in the ocean off the coast of Del Mar.

The deadly boating accident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. just north of Torrey Pines State Beach, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews arrived to find about 18 people on the shoreline near a beached boat, Deputy Encinitas Fire Chief Jorge Sanchez told OnSceneTV. Three of the victims died at the scene, Sanchez said.

Paramedics took four others to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

The U.S. Coast Guard and city lifeguards searched the ocean and shoreline in the area through the late morning to make sure there were no victims unaccounted for, Sanchez said.

Personnel with the U.S. Border Patrol and San Diego Police Department were assisting in the efforts.