CAL FIRE awards nearly $72M to landscape-scale forest health projects across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) has awarded nearly $72 million to support landscape-scale, regionally based land management projects that will restore forest health and resilience throughout California, while enhancing long-term carbon storage.

Through its Forest Health Program, CAL FIRE has awarded 12 grants to local and regional partners carrying out projects on state, local, tribal, federal, and private lands.

Officials said the initiatives are designed to address critical forest health needs, reduce wildfire risk, improve ecosystem resilience, and enhance carbon sequestration across California’s diverse landscapes.

Forest Health grant projects must focus on large, landscape-scale forestlands that are composed of one or more landowners and may cover multiple jurisdictions. Landscape-scale forestlands are no less than 800 acres in size and usually include watersheds, firesheds, or larger logical management units. Grant-funded activities must be applied across large landscapes to achieve regional forest resilience, and projects that implement a mix of activities with multiple, experienced partners are given priority.

“CAL FIRE is proud to award Forest Health grants that will increase the wildfire resilience of California’s landscapes and communities and help restore ecosystems following wildfire," said Alan Talhelm, Assistant Deputy Director of Climate and Energy at CAL FIRE. "These grants will provide our partners around the state with funds to complete projects that support local economies, protect watersheds, increase public safety, and sequester carbon.”