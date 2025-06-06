Immigration agents haul away people in various LA Raids

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Federal agents were taking people -- presumably suspected immigration law violators -- into custody at multiple locations near downtown Los Angeles today, sparking impromptu gatherings of protesters who clashed with authorities at one of the scenes.

On Friday morning, agents from what appeared to be multiple law enforcement agencies could be seen escorting men in handcuffs into vehicles outside a Home Depot at 1675 Wilshire Blvd. in the Westlake District.

People often gather at such stores looking for temporary work, and agents may have taken the opportunity to confront them in accordance with President Donald Trump's unprecedented crackdown on illegal immigration. He has vowed to wage the most extensive deportation effort in U.S. history.

Los Angeles police said they were not involved in any immigration enforcement operation in the area, but did respond to an assault with a deadly weapon report in the Westlake District about 9 a.m., but quickly cleared the scene after finding no evidence of an assault.

Later Friday morning, another raid took place at an Ambiance clothing store along Towne Avenue in the Fashion District near downtown Los Angeles. A crowd of people and some protesters gathered outside the store as the operation was being carried out, most of them taking photos or videos with cell phones.

Several people wearing FBI vests were seen standing by outside the store.

In response to a query from City News Service, an FBI spokeswoman said specific details about immigration operations and arrests must come from Homeland Security Investigations as the lead agency, but she offered the following statement on the FBI's posture regarding immigration arrests:

"The FBI is supporting our partners at the Department of Homeland Security in their immigration operations all over the country, as directed by the Attorney General. The FBI is accustomed to providing investigative and technical assistance to our federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners on a regular basis.

"As we have been asked to do, we are sending agents to participate in these immigration enforcement efforts. That includes assisting in cities where major operations are already underway and where we have special agents embedded on operational teams with DHS. Our help may vary depending on what DHS needs, such as SWAT operators, who can support high risk arrest operations, and other resources such as intelligence analysts and technical support working from command posts."

Early Friday afternoon, a throng of federal agents amassed at what appeared to be an Ambiance clothing warehouse or corporate headquarters building near 15th Street and Santa Fe Avenue in the South Los Angeles area. One person wearing a Drug Enforcement Administration vest was seen at that location.

Dozens of protesters also gathered at that location, and at one point, federal agents had to shove protesters out of the path of a van that was being driven into the building's parking lot. At least one protester was taken to the ground and arrested as the crowd gathered, prompting more shoving by agents to keep the group at bay.

It was unclear how many people were arrested in the various operations. Around 12:25 p.m., LAPD officers responded to a report from "another agency'' of a man with a knife in the 2400 block of East 15th Street -- the location of the Ambiance warehouse -- but no arrests were made, a department spokesman said.

LAPD officers also could be seen establishing a skirmish line at the location due to the number of protesters gathered in the area.

There was no immediate comment from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement about the operations. Homeland Security Investigations spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe told the Los Angeles Times that search warrants were served regarding illegal immigrants and anyone harboring them.

At the end of Friday's Los Angeles City Council meeting, Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez said her office had received reports throughout the morning ``about swift and aggressive immigration raids and enforcement."

"My team and I have been in contact with community members and rapid response organizers since early this morning in my district,'' Hernandez said. "... L.A. is a sanctuary city, and we've made it clear that we will not cooperate and use our resources for ICE and federal immigration enforcement, but that doesn't stop them from showing up. Now we're seeing their tactics quickly escalate.

"They're swooping in fast, without warning and leaving just as quickly. They don't hang around because they know we mobilize. Our resistance is working, and that's exactly why they have elevated their approach and changed their approach, colleagues."

She urged residents to be prepared and know their rights if they are contacted by law enforcement or federal agents.

"This is not new, and we cannot act like they are not going to kidnap and take our people from our neighborhood because they're actively doing it,'' Hernandez said. "So, please plug in with your communities. Please educate yourselves."

A member of the immigrant rights group Union del Barrio told the Los Angeles Times numerous calls regarding immigration raids in Los Angeles and Orange counties were made to his office.

"There were ICE agents at a Home Depot in Cypress, there's ICE agents at Wilshire Boulevard and Union Avenue, a construction site in North Hollywood and in South L.A. They're everywhere."