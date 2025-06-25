Officer injured in shooting at Santa Monica mall; Suspect in custody

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KESQ) - A police officer was injured in a shooting near Santa Monica Place Mall today, and the suspect -- who is believed to be connected to an earlier shooting that wounded two juveniles in a Waymo vehicle -- was arrested after a roughly three-hour search.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Santa Monica police issued an alert around 1:30 p.m., urging the public to avoid Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue, where the mall is located. Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete said on social media that the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police from Santa Monica, Los Angeles and El Segundo descended on the area to conduct a thorough search, including assistance from at least one search dog.

✅ Santa Monica Place has been cleared.



🚨 The suspect remains at large.

📸 See photo below.



Description: Male, Black, Approximate age: 30s



Wearing a dark-colored jacket and black pants



If you recognize this individual or see someone matching this description, do not… pic.twitter.com/0DGFvZukRz — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) June 25, 2025

Around 4:30 p.m., officers were seen taken a suspect into custody in Palisades Park near the California Incline. Police later confirmed that was the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting.

In an interview with KTLA5, Negrete said the suspect involved in the shooting is believed to be the same person who opened fire at a driverless Waymo vehicle on Sunday night near Second Street and Broadway in Santa Monica, injuring two juveniles inside.

Santa Monica police Lt. Lewis Gilmour said that shooting was believed to have been the result of an earlier verbal altercation between the victims and the suspect.

The victims in that shooting also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.