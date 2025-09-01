Average Riverside County gas price at lowest labor day amount since 2020

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County was at its lowest amount for Labor Day since 2020 today, $4.476, despite rising 11 of the past 12 days.

Check Out Our Gas Gauge Section For Coachella Valley Gas Deals

The average price has increased 15.8 cents over the past 12 days, including a half-cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The average price rose nine consecutive days, dropped one-tenth of a cent Saturday, then rose one-tenth of a cent Sunday.

The average price is 6.6 cents more than one week ago, 16.8 cents higher than one month ago and three-tenths of a cent above what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.897 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $3.19, after three consecutive decreases totaling 2.2 cents, including four-tenths of a cent Sunday. A nine-day streak of increases totaling 8 cents ended Friday when the average price dropped nine-tenths of a cent.

The national average price is 2.9 cents more than one week ago and 3.9 cents higher than one month ago but 14.2 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.826 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.