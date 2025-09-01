Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed three people at random in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - Three people were stabbed in the Core-Columbia neighborhood of San Diego and a suspect was arrested, police said today.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, three people were standing at 1000 Kettner Blvd. when a male suspect "walked up to them and started arguing, for no reason,'' the San Diego Police Department said in a news release. "The argument escalated to a fight and the suspect used an unknown object to cut the

three victims."

The assailant then fled north on Kettner Boulevard, according to the SDPD.

The victims were described as a 27-year-old woman who suffered lacerations on both legs, a 36-year-old woman whose neck was cut, and a 39-year-old man with a cut to his leg.

All three were hospitalized but were expected to survive, police said.

Just before midnight, police said they found the suspect -- described as being in his 50s, with long grey hair, and wearing a black shirt and shorts -- at 1355 North Harbor Drive.

Authorities positively identified the suspect and arrested him, the SDPD said.

SDPD Central Division detectives were investigating the stabbings.