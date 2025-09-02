Regional auto theft crackdown leads to recovery of stolen vehicles, arrests

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A months-long investigation into vehicle thefts throughout the Inland Empire and neighboring locations culminated in multiple arrests and the recovery of stolen cars and trucks, authorities said today.

The Riverside Auto Theft Interdiction Detail, a multi-jurisdictionaltask force, last week completed a nine month investigation with a bevy of search warrants being served in the Riverside metropolitan area, San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The law enforcement operation turned up 11 stolen vehicles and 31 illicit firearms, netting six arrests, according to the task force. The total value of the seizures was estimated at $1.25 million.

"This investigation underscores (our) dedication ... to identify, investigate and dismantle organized criminal enterprises operating across county and state lines,'' California Highway Patrol Lt. Kraig Palmer said. "The operation reflects our commitment to provide the highest level of safety, service and security. We are committed to protecting our communities by holding offenders accountable."

The task force focused its monthlong probe on a criminal enterprise dubbed ``Long Beach Performance,'' which operates region-wide, authorities said.

The syndicate has engaged not only in auto thefts, but in falsifying vehicle identification numbers, creating bogus Department of Motor Vehicles documents, drug trafficking and illegal firearms sales, according to investigators.

Long Beach Performance is also now active in Nevada, where the task force is currently providing assistance to law enforcement agencies in cracking down on the organization.

The task force is comprised of Riverside Police Department personnel, as well as Inland Empire CHP officers, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies, DMV inspectors, California Department of Insurance investigators and officers from municipal police agencies in Los Angeles and Orange counties.