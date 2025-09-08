State AG’s office sues over ‘inhumane’ conditions at LA County jails

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The state Attorney General's Office sued Los Angeles County and the sheriff's department today alleging persistent unconstitutional and inhumane conditions inside the jail system, including lack of access to health care, rat and roach infestations and feces smeared on walls.

"We need comprehensive reform now, and that's what this lawsuit is about,'' Attorney General Rob Bonta said during a downtown Los Angeles news conference announcing the suit.

The legal action is the result of an investigation that began in 2021, and Bonta said the probe uncovered continued issues such as increasing inmate deaths despite a drop in the jail population, overcrowded facilities, inadequate or delayed access to medical and dental care, limited access to basic hygiene supplies such as soap, subpar plumbing and inadequate air conditioning.

"While the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff (Robert) Luna have made a number of reforms to patrol operations during the course of our investigation, they have remained obstinate on the issue of improving the unsafe and unconstitutional conditions at county jails,'' Bonta said. "We're going to court because we have no other choice -- we will not let Los Angeles County continue to ignore its responsibility to the health, safety, and well-being of the individuals under its care."

"Los Angeles operates the largest jail system in the United States -- and one of the most problematic. When we're talking about feces smeared on the walls and medical care denied to those in need, we're talking about a disrespect for the basic dignity of our fellow humans and a violation of their most fundamental constitutional rights. We're confident the court will agree."

There was no immediate response from the county or the sheriff's department.