Shipping containers fall from ship into water at Port of Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KESQ) - Dozens of shipping containers fell off a cargo vessel in the Port of Long Beach this morning, but no injuries were immediately reported.

At least 67 containers fell from the vessel Mississippi and went into the water around 9 a.m. Tuesday near Pier G, according to a U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs officer, who said there were no reported injuries.

"Cargo operations have been temporarily suspended at the terminal as responders work to secure the containers,'' Port of Long Beach Public Information Officer Art Marroquin said.

Local fire and police departments responded along with the Coast Guard, which established a safety zone about 250 yards around the pier.   

A boat could be seen using jets of water to corral the containers.   

"Authorities will lead the effort to determine the cause of the incident,'' Marroquin said.

