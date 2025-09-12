Murrieta man suspected of slashing neighbor with sword

MURRIETA, Calif. (KESQ) - A 41-year-old man suspected of attacking his neighbor with a sword at a Murrieta condominium complex, then barricading himself in his residence until a SWAT unit forcibly arrested him, was behind bars today.

The suspect was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. He is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

According to the Murrieta Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, the suspect and his neighbor, a man whose identity was not disclosed, living in the unit directly across from the suspect in the Madison Park Condominiums on Madison Avenue were involved in an unspecified confrontation.

During the exchange, the suspect retrieved a sword and "swung it at his neighbor, striking him across the face and hand,'' police Lt. Steve Whiddon said.

"Following the assault, the victim fled to a nearby residence to seek help, and the police were notified,'' Whiddon said. "The suspect remained inside his home and barricaded the doors and windows.''

The victim was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, from which he was recovering Friday. Patrol officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, establishing a perimeter around the building, according to the lieutenant.

He said due to the risks involved, the Southwest Cities SWAT Team, comprised of personnel from the Murrieta, Menifee and Hemet police departments, were summoned to take charge of the scene.

For more than three hours, attempts were made to negotiate the suspect's peaceful surrender, but he refused to exit the residence, Whiddon alleged.

"The team devised a plan and made entry into the suspect's condo,'' the lieutenant said. ``Once inside, the suspect was taken into custody. ... No injuries to the suspect or officers were reported.''

Background information on the suspect was unavailable.