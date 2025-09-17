Skip to Content
Stolen car loaded with Labubu dolls crashes in CHP pursuit in downtown LA

Published 12:30 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - A stolen car packed with Labubu dolls and other plush toys crashed head-on into another vehicle early today while being chased by California Highway Patrol officers near downtown Los Angeles.   

The pursuit began about 3 a.m. in the area of Olympic Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue, according to the CHP. Within a minute, the Hyundai slammed into another car at Washington Boulevard and McGarry Street, the agency said.   

The driver was caught after trying to flee the crash scene, authorities said. A passenger got away, according to KTLA, which reported the toys were stolen from a business in Whittier.

The driver whose car was struck sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, the station reported.  

The back seat of the suspect's car was filled with Labubu brand collectible plush figures.

