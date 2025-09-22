US Customs officials report $24M in narcotics seized last month

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in San Diego intercepted nearly 10,000 pounds of narcotics valued at about $24 million and hundreds of thousands of dollars in unreported cash last month, authorities announced today.

The seizures included at least 155 separate incidents and more than $340,000 in unreported currency, according to the San Diego Field Office.

"These seizures highlight the vigilance and expertise of our CBP officers and canines,'' Sidney Aki, Director of SD Field Operations said. "Every day, our personnel work diligently to protect our communities from the threats posed by narcotics and other contraband. Their efforts are a testament to our mission of securing the border and facilitating lawful trade and travel."

Among the reported highlights:

-- Aug. 13, Calexico: CBP officers discovered 241 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside the gas tank of a commercial bus. Fifty-two packages were seized, and the driver was taken into custody pending trial.;

-- Aug. 19, San Ysidro Port of Entry: Officers seized 25 packages of heroin weighing 58 pounds and 61 packages of methamphetamine weighing 62 pounds. The driver was arrested, and the drugs and vehicle were confiscated;

-- Aug. 27, Otay Mesa Commercial Facility: A 36-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer loaded with wooden furniture was arrested after officers found 1,352 pounds of methamphetamine concealed inside. His visa was canceled; and

-- Aug. 28, Tecate Port of Entry: A 32-year-old driver was arrested after officers discovered 99 packages of methamphetamine weighing 556 pounds hidden inside barrels of jalapeño paste. His visa was canceled.

"These seizures represent the tireless efforts of CBP personnel to disrupt illegal activity at the border and throughout the region,'' the agency said in a statement.