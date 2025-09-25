Star Trek actor William Shatner says he’s ‘perfectly fine’

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Following reports that he suffered a medical emergency at his home and had to be hospitalized, 94-year-old "Star Trek" actor William Shatner insisted today that he is "perfectly fine."

On his Instagram page, Shatner posted a photo of himself dressed like Mark Twain, captioned with "Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated!,'' a reference to a famed line from the author.

In the post, Shatner wrote, "I over indulged. I thank you all for caring but I'm perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don't trust tabloids or AI!"

Various reports surfaced Wednesday that the actor, best known for his role as Capt. James T. Kirk on `"tar Trek," had been rushed to a hospital from his Los Angeles home.

His agent, Harry Gold, later told TMZ that Shatner had a blood-sugar issue and called paramedics as a precaution. Gold told TMZ the actor was examined and quickly released from the hospital.

Shatner is also known for his lead role in the 1980s police drama "T.J. Hooker." He won two Emmy Awards for portraying attorney Denny Crane, first as a guest actor on ``The Practice'' and the following year as supporting actor on ``Boston Legal.''