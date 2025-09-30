Man bitten by shark during swim competition near Catalina Island

SANTA CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. (KESQ) - A 54-year-old man suffered shark bites today while participating in a swimming competition from Santa Catalina Island to San Pedro, authorities said.

The man was listed in fair condition at a hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday to a location about 12 miles off the coast of Santa Catalina Island.

The man was initially picked up by a vessel associated with the competition and then transferred to LAFD personnel.

"The Coast Guard did not have any involvement with this case,'' U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Charlie Valor said. "By the time our watch standers were notified, the local fire department was already responding."

No further information was immediately available.