Menifee cop accused of sexual assaults arraigned

MURRIETA, Calif. (KESQ) - A Menifee policeman previously accused of sexually assaulting two women while on- and off-duty is now charged with victimizing a total of five women.

Juan Jose Pesina Jr., 32, of Murrieta, was arrested last month following an investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office's Special Victims Unit.

On Monday, the District Attorney's Office filed additional charges stemming from recent findings tied to the ongoing investigation.

Pesina was originally charged with forcible rape, felony sexual battery, attempted forcible sodomy, first-degree burglary, forced oral copulation, attempted forced oral copulation and two counts of assault with intent to commit rape, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations of perpetrating sexual offenses during a burglary.

The amended complaint resulted in four more sexual battery counts, along with two counts of extortion and one count of acceptance of a bribe.

Pesina pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment Monday before Superior Court Judge Judith Clark, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for Dec. 9 at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta.

Pesina is being held without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

He's on unpaid administrative leave from the Menifee Police Department.

The agency released a statement soon after his arrest, saying its Professional Standards Unit had received a complaint from a woman on July 22 alleging encounters with the lawman over two years earlier in which he had sexually abused her.

"A preliminary internal investigation was immediately conducted,'' Menifee police Sgt. Raul Perez said. "In order to ensure a fair, thorough and impartial investigation, the department requested an independent criminal investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department."

Sheriff's Sgt. Jim Peters said MPD Internal Affairs detectives informed the Special Victims Unit that "Pesina was accused of sexually assaulting a victim during an on-duty investigation."

"During the course of our investigation, additional victims were identified in incidents that had occurred between 2023 and 2024,'' Peters said. "Investigators determined Pesina encountered these victims while on duty and off duty."

According to the criminal complaint, the five victims were allegedly assaulted in February and September 2023, as well as January, November and December 2024, and August 2025.

Pesina's allegedly illegally accessed the first target's property and perpetrated multiple sexual offenses over an unspecified period, according to the prosecution.

The second target was allegedly victimized 11 months later, suffering similar abuse, the complaint said.

The document didn't specify which person, but it alleged that "after returning the victim of domestic violence to her home ... the defendant entered her home and forcibly sexually assaulted her.''

"It is further alleged the offenses involved great violence, great bodily harm, threat of great bodily harm, or other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness or callousness,'' according to the narrative.

The police department did not disclose when Pesina was hired, or in specifically what capacities he had worked, other than patrol.

If convicted, he could face life in prison with the possibility of parole.