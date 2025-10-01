Two-month-old baby dies at the Calexico Port of Entry

Karina Bazarte

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – A two-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the Calexico Port of Entry Tuesday morning.

The Calexico Fire Department (CPD) says they received a medical call at the Calexico Port of Entry and once they arrived, Border Patrol agents were performing CPR on a two-month-old baby.

“Our paramedics on scene noticing that the two-month-old had very little signs of life. Obviously, no signs of life…some dilated pupils. It seemed like the baby had been down for quite sometime,” said Fire Chief Juan Contreras.

According to CFD, the mother said she had taken her baby to an emergency hospital in Mexicali a day before, but due to the delays and staffing at the hospital, the mother decided to self monitor at the infant at home.

About two hours before going to the port of entry, the mother stated that she noticed the infant was unresponsive and decided to make her way to the border.

U.S Customs and Border Protection activated 911.

