Newsom vows to cut state funding to universities signing Trump compact

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Gov. Gavin Newsom today vowed to cut all state funding for any universities in California that sign onto a compact circulated by the White House asking major institutions to agree to a series of conservative ideals in exchange for more favorable treatment as they seek federal money.

The Trump administration sent a proposed "Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education'' this week to nine universities -- including USC -- calling on the institutions in part to adhere to restrictions on the use of race and gender in the admissions process, banning biological males from competing in women's sports, capping admission of international students and requiring a "vibrant marketplace of ideas" on campuses that ensures conservative concepts are not muffled.

Other universities that received the missive from the White House were Vanderbilt University, University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth College, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Texas at Austin, University of Arizona, Brown University and University of Virginia.

A White House official told the Wall Street Journal -- which first reported about the compact -- that the letter will eventually be sent to additional universities.

In response to news of the compact, Newsom issued a statement saying California would strip all state funding from any university that signs the agreement.

"If any California university signs this radical agreement, they'll lose billions in state funding -- including Cal Grants -- instantly,'' Newsom said. "California will not bankroll schools that sell out their students,

professors, researchers and surrender academic freedom."

Newsom's office called the proposed compact a "hostile takeover of America's universities."

According to news reports out of Washington, the proposed compact does not necessarily indicate that universities refusing to sign the accord will lose federal funding, but those that do will receive more favorable treatment.

A letter accompanying the compact and signed by Education Secretary Linda McMahon, White House Domestic Policy Council director Vince Haley and White House adviser May Mailman stated, "Institutions of higher education are free to develop models and values other than those below, if the institution

elects to forego federal benefits."

The Trump administration has made repeated efforts in recent months to link federal funding to universities, states and cities contingent on adherence and support of administration policies on gender identity.