California

Chinese national dies while in ICE custody in Imperial County

Published 1:08 PM

Karina Bazarte

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – A Chinese national has died after being held in ICE custody in Imperial County.

ICE confirms the man died on September 29 at the El Centro Regional Medical Center after he suffered an apparent seizure while in custody at a detention center in Calexico.

A full report on the man’s death is expected to be made public within 90 days.

ICE says all individuals in its custody receives comprehensive medical care and remain in secure and humane conditions throughout their detention.

