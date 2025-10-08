Jury orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $966 million to family in talc powder cancer case

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - A jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $966 million to the family of a woman who died from mesothelioma and contended that the company's baby powder products caused her cancer.

Mae K. Moore died in 2021 at age 88, the same year her Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit was filed. On Monday, a jury awarded her $16 million in compensatory damages and another $950 in punitive damages.

In a sworn declaration, Moore's youngest daughter, Joy Moore of Atlanta, said that prior to becoming ill her mother was an active senior who enjoyed walking, socializing with friends and gardening.

"She was very involved with her church and worshipped every Sunday for two hours,'' the daughter said. "She even loved just sitting on the front porch, taking in nature and talking with our neighbors.''

But after her mother was diagnosed with mesothelioma in December 2020, the woman could no longer attend church or even walk down the driveway to get the mail, according to Joy Moore.

"My mom is a very spiritual woman and not being able to worship as she has her whole life has been difficult for her,'' her daughter said shortly before her mother died.

Erik Haas, vice president of litigation at Johnson & Johnson, said in a statement that J&J will appeal the verdict, calling it "egregious and unconstitutional."

Johnson & Johnson has denied that its talcum-based baby powder contains asbestos or causes cancer. The company stopped selling it globally in 2023. Multiple lawsuits against J&J contend that asbestos in the talc has caused mesothelioma, ovarian and other cancers.