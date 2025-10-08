Report: Gene Simmons Recovering After Crash on PCH in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KESQ) - Legendary Kiss member Gene Simmons is doing OK today after his SUV smashed into a parked vehicle on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, according to a broadcast report.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 25000 block of PCH, according to NBC4, which cited information from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to the station, the ``I Was Made For Lovin' You'' singer told investigators at the scene that he passed out or fainted while at the wheel of his Lincoln Navigator.

Simmons was taken to a hospital, but his wife Shannon Tweed told NBC4 that he won't be able to ``Rock and Roll All Nite'' just yet as he's recovering at home,

She also said the bassist/businessman needs to drink more water and that a recent change in his medication could have been a factor in Simmons' allowing his SUV to cross traffic lanes before hitting the parked vehicle.

No one at the sheriff's Malibu/Lost Hills station was immediately available to comment Wednesday.