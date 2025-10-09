Newsom signs bills to end puppy mill pipeline, protect cats

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom today signed new animal welfare legislation targeting puppy mills, fraudulent pet breeding and selling practices, and banning the practice of declawing cats when not medically necessary.

"Sunlight is the best disinfectant, and it's time to shine a light on puppy mills,'' Newsom said in a statement. "Greater transparency in pet purchases will bring to light abusive practices that take advantage of pets in order to exploit hopeful pet owners. Today's legislation protects both animals

and Californians by addressing fraudulent pet breeding and selling practices.''

The governor said AB 506 holds pet sellers accountable, requiring them to disclose the pet's origin and health information. The legislation also voids contracts that include non-refundable deposits, which all too often result in a bait-and-switch by committing hopeful pet parents to unhealthy pets -- and feeds the puppy mill industry, Newsom said.

While many puppy mills pretend to be small home breeders by selling pets through brokers, AB 519 prohibits third-party pet brokers, particularly online pet brokers, from selling cats, puppies and rabbits bred by others for profit in California, the governor said.

SB 312 by Sen. Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) requires dog importers to submit health certificates electronically to the California Department of Food & Agriculture within 10 days of shipment, and requires CDFA to provide those certificates upon request.

The governor also signed AB 867, which bans the practice of declawing cats when not medically necessary. Many other countries also ban the practice, which can lead to pain, infection and behavioral changes.

The legislation announced Thursday is designed to protect animals and support pet owners, including a law signed last year that reformed pet insurance to better protect pet owners, according to Newsom.

Since taking office, the governor has signed measures to end the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in California, prohibit toxicity testing on dogs and cats, ban the sale of new fur products, prohibit the use of animals like elephants and bears in circus acts, and ban hunting, trapping or killing bobcats.

Newsom also signed measures to mandate natural disaster evacuation plans as a condition for obtaining a kennel license or permit, facilitate the emotional support dog certification process for homeless individuals and require shelters to microchip all reclaimed or adopted cats and dogs, as well as expand microchip registration requirements.

The governor said the 2021-22 and 2020-21 state budgets included a total of $50 million investment for a statewide Animal Shelter Assistance Program administered by UC Davis to give the state's animal shelters the training and resources they need to work toward the state's no-kill goal.