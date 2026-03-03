NC woman suing LA Dodgers over claims she was injured by dropped BuzzBallz container

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - A woman vacationing in the Southland in 2025 sued the Los Angeles Dodgers LLC for premises liability and negligence today, alleging she suffered an injured shoulder when a plastic BuzzBallz alcoholic beverage container sold at Dodger Stadium was dropped from above and struck her in her seat.

Jennifer Wagner's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified general and special damages.

"As a direct result of the incident, plaintiff's planned four-day family vacation to Los Angeles and Disneyland was substantially disrupted and deprived of its intended enjoyment,'' according to the suit.

A Dodger spokesman said the team does not comment on ongoing litigation.

According to the suit, Wagner, of Charlotte, N.C., attended a Dodger game last Aug. 6 with her spouse and children in which the home team lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 5-3.

"During the game, an alcoholic beverage container commonly known as a `BuzzBallz' was thrown, dropped or otherwise propelled from an elevated seating or standing area above plaintiff and struck her directly in the shoulder with significant force,'' the suit states.

Wagner immediately experienced pain, bruising, swelling and loss of normal use of her shoulder and also suffered a significant shoulder contusion, according to the complaint, which does not identify which of her shoulders was hurt. The suit further states that the plaintiff's children witnessed their mother being injured and were emotionally distressed.

The Dodgers knew or should have known that serving alcoholic beverages in containers capable of being thrown or falling from elevated seated or standing areas "created a foreseeable risk of harm to spectators,'' the suit alleges.