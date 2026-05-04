Fire agencies showcase wildfire response, preparedness

CALABASAS, Calif. (KESQ) - Fire officials gathered in Calabasas to mark Wildfire Preparedness Week, urging residents to take steps now to protect homes and families as peak fire season approaches.

The Monday morning event at King Gillette Ranch brought together Cal Fire, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and a range of state, federal and local agencies to highlight readiness efforts across Southern California.

"Southern California's wildfire challenges require year-round readiness and strong partnerships,'' Cal Fire Director Joe Tyler said. "This event highlights the dedicated people, equipment, and planning already in place to protect our communities."

The briefing included demonstrations of firefighting aircraft and ground resources, along with remarks from agency leaders about coordination and response capabilities.

"Wildfire preparedness starts with all of us,'' said County of Los Angeles Fire Chief Anthony Marrone. "Taking a community approach to reducing risks from wildfires is most effectively accomplished through collaboration to help protect our residents and support first responders on the front lines.''

Part of the campaign focuses on encouraging residents to take an active role in preparedness.

"In California, wildfires are not a matter of `if' but ``when,''' according to Cal Fire. ``Stay safe with this 3-step wildfire preparation plan.''

Among those steps is ``hardening'' homes to reduce vulnerability to wildfire threats, including direct flames, radiant heat and wind-driven embers.

``Embers can be particularly destructive -- capable of igniting homes up to a mile away,'' the fire agency says on its website.

Cal Fire outlines key home-hardening steps, including:

-- Using fire-resistant roofing materials such as asphalt, metal or

tile, sealing gaps and clearing debris from roofs and gutters;

-- Installing noncombustible metal screens on vents and chimneys, or

upgrading to ember-resistant vent systems;

-- Installing dual-pane windows with at least one tempered layer and

screening openings to reduce heat and ember entry;

-- Using ignition-resistant materials such as stucco or fiber cement

for exterior walls;

-- Building or retrofitting decks, eaves and attached fences with

noncombustible materials and clearing flammable items from beneath decks; and

-- Sealing garage doors to prevent ember intrusion and ensuring

emergency access with clear driveways and visible address markings.

Cal Fire also emphasizes the importance of creating defensible space around homes to slow or stop wildfire spread.

"Defensible space is crucial for your home's wildfire safety. It's the buffer zone you create between your property and the surrounding wildland area,'' according to the fire agency.

The guidance divides defensible space into zones, with vegetation management increasing closer to structures. The goal is to create up to 100 feet of clearance, or to the property line:

-- Zone 0, within 5 feet of a home, focuses on eliminating combustible

materials, including mulch, debris and firewood, and minimizing items such

as outdoor furniture;

-- Zone 1, extending about 30 feet, calls for clearing dead

vegetation, trimming trees and maintaining separation between plants and

structures; and

-- Zone 2, up to 100 feet, involves spacing and maintaining

vegetation, cutting grasses and removing fallen debris to reduce fire

intensity

According to Cal Fire, defensible space not only helps protect homes, but also gives firefighters a safer area to operate during a wildfire.

Cal Fire also highlights fire-smart landscaping as another key layer of protection, emphasizing that vegetation choices and maintenance can significantly influence wildfire risk.

``Developing a fire-smart landscape goes beyond just maintaining a neat yard. It involves choosing and placing fire-resistant plants that thrive in California's dry climate. Fire-smart landscaping is cost-effective too, as it conserves water and can increase your property value,'' according to the fire agency.

Cal Fire guidance stresses that plant condition and placement are often more important than species alone:

-- Well-watered, healthy plants are less flammable, while drought-

stressed or dead vegetation can increase fire risk;

-- Plants high in oils or resins, as well as dense shrubs that can

trap embers, should be placed farther from structures;

-- The area within 5 feet of a home should be kept clear of

combustible plants and materials to reduce ignition risk; and

-- Regular pruning, cleanup of fallen leaves and branches, and

maintaining spacing between vegetation can help prevent fire from spreading

Officials say proper landscaping, combined with defensible space and home hardening, can reduce the likelihood of a home igniting during a wildfire.