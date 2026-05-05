Matthew Perry Estate Items to be Auctioned for Charity

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Personal items from the late actor Matthew Perry, including memorabilia from the hit sitcom "Friends," are set to be auctioned next month to benefit a foundation established in his name.

The auction, organized by Heritage Auctions, is scheduled for June 5, with proceeds supporting the Matthew Perry Foundation, which focuses on addiction recovery and reducing stigma surrounding substance abuse.

Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on "Friends," starred on the NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004 and became one of television's most recognizable actors.

Items up for bid include a collection of 26 "Friends" scripts from notable episodes, a replica of the yellow peephole frame from Monica and Rachel's apartment, and a photo album titled "The One With the Last Supper,'' according to organizers.

Also included are scripts signed by Perry and his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, along with a Screen Actors Guild Award Perry received in 1995 as part of the show's ensemble cast.

Artwork from artists Banksy and Mel Bochner that Perry owned will be offered in the sale.

Organizers said the auction is intended to support programs tied to addiction treatment and recovery, including a fellowship in addiction medicine, grants to recovery organizations and a sober-focused music festival.

"Matthew Perry was someone people felt they truly knew. Through his work and his honesty, he built a connection with audiences around the world that went far beyond the screen,'' Joe Maddalena, executive vice president at Heritage Auctions, said in a statement. "This auction brings together the personal items and passions that shaped his life, offering fans a meaningful way to connect with his story."

"Its a powerful way for his legacy to live on and bring people together in support of something that mattered deeply to him," he added.

The auction site opened Tuesday, and items will be displayed in Beverly Hills from May 18 through May 29 ahead of the sale, which will also be conducted online.

"Matthew believed addiction should be met with compassion and science, not stigma and silence,'' Lisa Kasteler Calio, CEO of the Matthew Perry Foundation, said. "This auction fuels the Foundation's work to expand access to evidence-based care and confront stigma. It is one more way we ensure that no one has to fight this disease alone."

Perry died Oct. 28, 2023, at age 54 at his home in Pacific Palisades. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined the primary cause of death was the acute effects of ketamine.

More information on the auction can be found at https://www.ha.com/.