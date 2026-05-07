Blythe hospital offering Narcan safety kits to combat overdose deaths

BLYTHE, Calif. (KESQ) - To reduce potential opioid overdose deaths, Palo Verde Hospital in Blythe is distributing Narcan safety kits to the community without cost, officials said today.

"Narcan saves lives by reversing actual or suspected overdose to opioids,'' Riverside University Health System CEO Jennifer Cruikshank, who is also serving as the hospital's interim manager, said Thursday. "PVH plays a role in the critical infrastructure for our community. We are proud to be able to offer this free resource and access point from the hospital."

Narcan, formally known as Naloxone, is an opioid antagonist nose spray that can arrest the effects of an overdose from fentanyl and other illicit drugs. It's carried by fire crews and sheriff's deputies countywide.

Palo Verde Hospital received more than 200 Narcan kits via the California Naloxone Distribution Project.

"A single dose of Narcan is administered as one spray into one nostril,'' according to a hospital statement. "Each kit contains two nasal sprayers. Narcan should be stored in a cool, dry place. Given Blythe's extreme summer heat, residents are strongly advised not to store Narcan in a vehicle, where high temperatures can degrade the medication and reduce its effectiveness."

Residents can procure a free kit from staff in the hospital's emergency room, which is the only functioning component of the medical facility, at 250 N. First St.

The hospital is under bankruptcy protection and a six-month management services agreement with the county, which is working to rectify the facility's ongoing financial and operational challenges.

Without emergency services at the hospital, the area's roughly 20,000 residents would lose access to "timely treatment for life-threatening conditions where minutes matter,'' according to a county statement in January.

Outside of the hospital, the nearest option for emergency healthcare is more than 70 miles away.

Preliminary county health department statistics indicated there were 229 suspected fentanyl-related fatalities countywide in 2025, compared to 351 confirmed poisonings in 2024, a roughly 40% decline.