California launching free diaper program for newborns

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that California will launch a first-in-the-nation program providing free diapers to newborns across Southern California and the rest of the state through participating hospitals.

The initiative, dubbed "Golden State Start," is being launched in partnership with the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Baby2Baby and will provide 400 free diapers to families of newborns beginning this summer, according to the governor's office.

State officials said hospitals participating in the program will distribute the diapers to families when newborns are discharged.

"California is taking on the cost of raising a family head-on -- delivering free school meals, making preschool free for every four-year-old, expanding after-school programs, and now making sure parents leave the hospital with the basics their newborn needs,'' Newsom said in a statement. ``Every baby born in California deserves a healthy start in life -- and that means making sure parents have the basics they need from day one."

According to the governor's office, hospitals serving large numbers of Medi-Cal patients will be prioritized during the program's first year, with plans to expand to additional hospitals and birthing centers statewide over time.

The state said the program is also part of a broader affordability initiative connected to CalRx, which officials said is exploring ways to reduce diaper costs.

Baby2Baby will oversee procurement, warehousing and hospital distribution for the program.

"Diapers are at the core of our mission at Baby2Baby as a shocking one in two families in this country struggles to afford them,'' said Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof. "We are incredibly grateful to Governor Newsom for his ongoing commitment to combating diaper needs in California and could not be prouder to partner on this historic initiative that will support moms and babies at their most vulnerable time.''

The organization said it has distributed more than half a billion items to children over the past 15 years.