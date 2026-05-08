LA area woman pleads not guilty in Iran arms sales case

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - A Woodland Hills woman pleaded not guilty today to federal charges alleging she helped supply Sudan with Iranian-made drones, bombs and millions of rounds of ammunition.

Shamim Mafi, 44, is accused of plotting to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by brokering the sale of Iranian-made weapons to Sudan's military.

An Iranian national who became a lawful permanent resident of the United States in 2016, Mafi -- also known as Raheleh Mafi -- allegedly acted on behalf of the government of Iran in violation of U.S. law.

A tentative trial date of June 23 was scheduled at Friday's arraignment hearing in downtown Los Angeles.

Mafi owns and operates an Oman-based company, Atlas International Business LLC, which also is known as Atlas Global Holding and Atlas Tech LLC, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated. In early 2025, Mafi allegedly brokered weapons deals on Iran's behalf through her company.

Prosecutors contend she facilitated a contract worth more than $70 million for the sale of the Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drone from Iran's defense ministry to Sudan's military. She also coordinated the Sudanese delegation's travel to Iran and was paid more than $7 million, U.S. officials allege.

Federal prosecutors further allege Mafi brokered the sale of 55,000 bomb fuses to Sudan and submitted a letter of intent to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to purchase the fuses for Sudan. Mafi also allegedly brokered the sale of millions of rounds of ammunition from Iran to Sudan.

The IEEPA imposes controls and places restrictions on transactions involving Iran based on the threats posed by Iran to the national security of the United States including, among others, its pursuit of nuclear weapons and sponsorship of terrorism, according to the 1977 act.

At no time did Mafi apply for or obtain the required licenses from the U.S. Treasury Department to engage in any transactions alleged in the affidavit, officials said. She also never registered with or applied for approval from the U.S. Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls to engage in brokering activities with respect to U.S. or foreign defense articles, prosecutors said.

Records obtained pursuant to a search warrant show nearly 62 bidirectional contacts between Mafi and an Iranian intelligence officer's phone numbers between December 2022 and June 2025, according to prosecutors in the Central District of California.

Mafi was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on April 18 while attempting to board a flight to Turkey, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. A judge ordered that she remain in custody pending trial in Los Angeles federal court.

"This individual came from Iran and gained legal status under the Obama administration,'' Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement last month. "While enjoying a life in the United States, this woman was allegedly breaking the law by brokering lethal weapons deals with Iranian adversaries."

"This will not stand, and anyone who breaks our laws and threatens national security will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.''

An attorney for Mafi could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.