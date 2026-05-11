Skip to Content
California

Rep. Raul Ruiz meets with EPA in Calexico over New River crisis

By
New
Published 2:28 PM

Jessamyn Dodd

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) met with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 9 in Calexico Monday.

According to a press release, the meeting, which state and local agency representatives and Imperial County community stakeholders, was to “advance solutions to the New River crisis” in the county.

The meeting, according to the press release, comes almost one month after a hearing, held by the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment, on the FY2027 EPA Budget Request.

During last month’s hearing, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said he was committed to “visiting the New River region, engaging with the binational water quality study, and applying the federal model used to address the Tijuana River crisis to the New River.”

Reporter Jessamyn Dodd will have the full story later this evening.

Click here to follow the original article.

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

Karl Sanford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.