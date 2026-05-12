LA County to bolster protections for hospitals amid ICE enforcement

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion today that it says will strengthen protections for patients, visitors and staff at county-operated medical facilities, a decision prompted by the Trump administration's ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration.

Authored by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Holly Mitchell, the motion directs county staff to establish an internal committee composed of experienced hospital personnel, county counsel and the Office of Immigrant Affairs to oversee implementation of Department of Homeland Security policy.

The group is expected to coordinate staff training and develop recommendations to strengthen protections and operational guidance moving forward.

County staff will provide a report in 30 days with additional recommendations to coordinate with health plans, community clinics, hospitals and healthcare providers across the region on best practices to protect patients, visitors and staff during interactions with civil law enforcement officials.

"Across the county, residents and healthcare professionals have expressed deep concern about the presence of federal immigration enforcement activity in medical facilities," Solis said in a statement. "Today's action will help ensure county employees have clear guidance and protocols in place so our hospitals and healthcare settings remain safe, trusted and accessible spaces for all who rely on them."

L.A. County previously adopted a so-called Sensitive Locations Policy prohibiting the use of county resources for civil immigration enforcement.

The county's Department of Health Services also recently implemented its DHS Civil Law Enforcement Agencies and Protocol for Patients in Civil Detention policy, which provides guidance to hospital staff when interacting with civil law enforcement agencies and outlines staff training requirements.

"When our residents seek medical care, their focus should be on that -- not on the fear, trauma and uncertainty created by the presence of immigration enforcement, which has no business being in our hospitals," Mitchell said in a statement.

"This motion is about protecting the integrity of our healthcare system, ensuring hospitals remain safe and trusted spaces for all patients, and equipping our dedicated healthcare workers with the tools and guidance they need to respond appropriately and safely in the event of immigration enforcement activity,'' Mitchell added.

County officials said hospitals and medical facilities have experienced increased interactions involving civil law enforcement officials since the start of the administration's immigration enforcement activities in

2025. County officials have raised concerns about patient privacy, access to care and the safety of healthcare settings.