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Calipatria seeks historic data center moratorium on heels of council recall notices

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Published 10:33 AM

Lynette Niebla

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA) – The Calipatria City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to hold formal public hearings for a data center moratorium, positioning the city to potentially become the first jurisdiction in Imperial County to enact such a freeze.

Following 30 minutes of discussion, the 4-0 vote initiates a strategic legislative pause designed to stop the development of new, high-energy-demand facilities within city limits.

If successful at the upcoming hearings, Calipatria will set a major county precedent by blocking large-scale data center projects. 

Local officials intend to use the freeze to analyze the compounding strain rapid AI infrastructure expansion places on the region and update zoning laws and land-use regulations.

City staff will now refine the specific regulatory verbiage to prepare the ordinance for the scheduled public hearings before it can take full effect.

While the data center freeze topped the agenda, the meeting’s tone was set early during the public comment period.

During that time, a local resident stepped forward to serve formal notices of intention for recall to three city leaders: Mayor Michael Luellen, Mayor Pro-Tem Fred Beltran, and Council Member Jesse Rivas.

The recall effort represents a direct push by local voters to remove the elected officials from office before their current terms expire.

Despite the looming recall efforts, city officials maintained a united front against what they call “aggressive data center companies.”

The city faces additional immediate leadership decisions following Tuesday’s regular session.

The Calipatria City Council will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. to address and vote on the reinstatement of City Manager Laura Gutierrez.

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