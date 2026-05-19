Skip to Content
California

Brawley City Council to consider temporary moratorium on large-scale data centers

By
Published 2:20 PM

Lynette Niebla

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA) – The Brawley City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. to debate a proposed one-year temporary moratorium on large-scale data centers and related municipal code amendments.

The discussion comes amidst a growing regional conversation about the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure.

The meeting will take place inside the City Council Chambers. located at 383 Main Street.

The proposed 12-month freeze is intended to give city planners and officials the necessary time to review and update the Brawley Municipal Code.

This ensures future tech developments align with the city’s zoning laws, power grid capacity, and community aesthetic without overwhelming local resources.

The agenda item follows a distinct regional shift, fueled by a ripple effect from neighboring Calipatria’s recent approval of a public hearing for its own regulatory pauses.

As nearby jurisdictions move to evaluate the resource, environmental, and infrastructure impacts of massive data facilities, Brawley leadership is leaning toward a similar time-out.

The public will have the opportunity to speak on the data center moratorium during the designated public comment portion of the agenda.

Community members, business owners, and stakeholders are encouraged to voice their opinions, support, or concerns directly to the council before any official vote is cast.

Click here to follow the original article.

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

Karl Sanford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.