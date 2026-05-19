Brush fire in Jurupa Valley scorches over 900 acres, four people injured

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A brush fire that erupted today in the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley charred over 900 acres and expanded rapidly in the direction of homes, leaving four people injured and prompting mandatory evacuations.

The blaze was reported at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday on the north side of the dry channel, in the area of Bain Street and Limonite Avenue, just north of the Hidden Valley Nature Center, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

By 3:30 p.m., the fire was mapped at 907.4 acres by CAL FIRE Intel aircraft, with 0% containment.

The agency said numerous engine and hand crews from the county, Riverside Fire Department and surrounding agencies responding to a mutual aid request were sent to the location, encountering wind driven flames moving at a moderate rate through thick brush.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the flames were spreading quickly toward groups of homes in the area of Arlington and Western avenues in Riverside, leading to evacuation orders for dozens of residences around that intersection, including on Sunnyvale Drive, Mountain High Drive, Western Avenue and Western Hills Drive.

Three residents suffered smoke inhalation injuries, while another person suffered unspecified traumatic injuries, according to reports from the scene. The latter victim was taken to a Riverside hospital for treatment. The other parties reportedly did not require further treatment after they were assessed by paramedics.

At least two Cal Fire water-dropping helicopters initiated runs on the brusher just after 1 p.m., but there was no word on air tankers.

Riverside Police Department officers, aided by sheriff's deputies, implemented hard road closures for public safety along Arlington, between Hidden Valley Nature Center Drive and Western Hills Drive.

There was no word on what might have triggered the brusher. The river bottom is teeming with homeless encampments, and debris, cooking and warming fires occur year-round.