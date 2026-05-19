CA health officials warn of toxic metal found in snack products

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - California health officials warned consumers today not to eat several kale and salad snack products after tests found elevated levels of thallium, a toxic metal that can cause serious illness.

The California Department of Public Health identified the affected items as several varieties of Brad's Plant-Based Crunchy Kale, Salad Snack and Veggie Chips products sold at major retailers in Southern California and other regions.

According to the department, the products are distributed by Snack Right Super Foods Inc. and Brad's Raw Chips LLC.

State officials advised consumers to avoid all Brad's brand kale products because elevated thallium levels were detected in several tested lots.

"Although uncommon, very high levels of thallium in foods may result in hair loss, numbness and pain in the feet and hands, gastrointestinal effects, and heart problems,'' the department said in a statement.

The products identified by the state include Brad's Crunchy Kale Original, Vampire Killer, Cheeze It Up, Nacho and Radical Ranch varieties, along with Brad's Balsamic and Ranch Salad Snacks and Brad's Veggie Chips Kale.

CDPH officials said the investigation began after a January inquiry involving a person with elevated thallium levels who reported consuming Brad's kale products.

The department said laboratory testing later confirmed concerning thallium levels in samples collected from retail stores in the Sacramento area.

According to CDPH, the manufacturer was asked to voluntarily recall the products but has not removed them from the marketplace.

The manufacturer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Consumers were advised to throw away the products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Retailers also were urged not to sell the affected items.

The department said it is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Pennsylvania officials because the products are distributed from Pennsylvania and contain ingredients labeled as products of Mexico.