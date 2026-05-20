Skip to Content
California

Imperial County Board of Supervisors to bring back vote on lot merger for possible data center

KYMA
By
Published 1:14 PM

Jessamyn Dodd

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA) – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors will be meeting to bring back a vote on the lot merger needed for a planned data center.

Several residents stepped up to the podium during the public comments part of the meeting Tuesday to voice their concerns over the data center.

Some called for transparency, while others demanded action.

One resident pointed to a recent environmental study by Next Ten, an organization focused on environmental studies that highlight’s the County’s water scarcity and long term sustainability.

“The Imperial Valley is 3.8 out of five in vulnerability. 3.8 and we’re five out of five in water scarcity. Bringing a data center in is the worst possible thing you can think of,” said Jake Tison, an Imperial County resident.

The Board will be taking up the lot merge vote on June 2. 

These issues are expected to return in future meetings as community pressure grows.

Click here to follow the original article.

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

Karl Sanford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.