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U.S. Marines to conduct training exercise in Blythe starting Tuesday

MGN
By
New
Published 12:53 PM

BLYTHE, Calif. (KESQ) - U.S. Marines with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit will conduct a training exercise starting next week in Blythe to prepare for crises in urban environments.

Marines based out of Camp Pendleton will hold their training exercise Tuesday through June 3 at Blythe Airport and at Hayday Farms.   

The exercise, known as Realistic Urban Training, aims to ensure Marines are prepared to encounter "crises in complex urban environments," such as humanitarian assistance, tactical recovery and raids, officials said.

The training will be done in coordination with local law enforcement and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure the public's safety.   

While there will be loud noises in the targeted areas, including from military vehicles and aircrafts, the MEU will attempt to minimize training noises whenever possible.

Details of what the exercise might entail were not immediately available.

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