Skip to Content
California

Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl in Los Angeles area

CHP
By
Updated
today at 9:29 PM
Published 9:28 PM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KESQ) - Authorities issued an Amber Alert Monday night for a 4-year-old girl believed to have been abducted in the Los Angeles area, prompting emergency notifications across Southern California.

The California Highway Patrol said Daleza Fregoso was last seen around 4 a.m. Sunday.

She is described as approximately 3 feet tall, weighing about 45 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The alert said the child is with 40-year-old Ruben Fregoso. He is described as about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing roughly 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said the pair may be traveling in a white 2019 Land Rover Discovery with California license plate 9DAW716.

Officials have not released the relationship between the suspect and the child.

The Amber Alert remains active as law enforcement continues its search.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, the individuals described, or has information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

Joel Killam

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.