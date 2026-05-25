Elderly Trump supporter assaulted in Escondido dies in hospital

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KESQ) - A 69-year-old U.S. Army veteran who was attacked and beaten near his Trump-themed Escondido home last week reportedly died of his injuries Sunday night, according to several news reports today.

Kerry Sheron was the owner of the so-called Trump House, which got its name from Sheron's display of several U.S. flags and MAGA signs.

Officers responded at around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an assault in the area of East Mission Avenue and Buchanan Street in the Midway-East neighborhood, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found Sheron suffering from significant injuries. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A bystander who stepped in to stop the attack was also injured, police said. Investigators did not immediately release details on the condition of the bystander.

Thomas Caleb Butler, 32, of Escondido, was taken into custody without incident a few blocks away near East Mission Avenue and Begonia Street, the department said.

Butler, a U.S Navy veteran, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of attempted first degree murder, elder abuse, making a criminal threat and a misdemeanor charge of battery of a spouse. He was being held without bail at the Vista Detention Facility.

As of Monday afternoon, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office online jail website had not upgraded the charge to murder. Butler was scheduled to appear in Vista Superior Court on June 3 for further proceedings.

It was unclear what provoked the assault, but the Escondido Police Department was investigating. Sheron's wife Maria told NBC7 that the couple has been harassed before over their signs, but it had never turned violent.

Security video from across the street shows the altercation. A witness told reporters the homeowner was standing in the front yard when the suspect allegedly came up and attacked him.

Deputy District Attorney Ross Garcia told reporters that Sheron suffered severe injuries during what was described as an unprovoked attack.

"It was a single punch to the jaw,'' Garcia said. "The victim then falls to the floor, and there are subsequent hits to the victim's head area.''

Almost 100 people gathered outside Sheron's home Friday in support.

Police urged anyone with information regarding the attack to call the EPD at 760-839-4722 or Det. Patrick Hand at 760-839-4985 and reference case number 26004339.