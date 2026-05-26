Animal advocates urge LA city council to take up proposed rodeo ban

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - A group of animal advocates called on the City Council today to approve a proposed rodeo ban that has been stalled in committee for two years.

During Tuesday's Arts, Parks, Libraries and Community Enrichment Committee meeting, advocates urged the three-member panel to take up the proposed ban before it expires July 18, and forward it to the full council for consideration.

"(Animal Defenders International's) ongoing studies highlight the abuse, deprivation, and suffering of animals used in entertainment,'' Kim Jett, executive director of ADI, said.

"Their mental and physical health are inevitably compromised. Bulls and horses tormented in the shoots prior to being released into the ring. Riders dig spurs into the animal's flesh,'' Jett added. Eric Shabsis, for Last Chance for Animals, highlighted a letter signed by more than 40 animal rights organizations that was sent to committee members as a testament to their mission.

Matt Rossell, campaign manager for the Animal Legal Defense Fund, said rodeos terrify and provoke animals for entertainment.

"It's all happening in public view. These violent events are called family-friendly, but adults at rodeos should not be encouraging children to be confused about animal cruelty,'' Rossell said.

He noted that Pasadena and Irvine have passed bans on rodeos, and its time for Los Angeles to step up.

In December 2023, the City Council approved a motion by City Councilman Bob Blumenfield. The motion directed the City Attorney's Office to draft a proposed ban on rodeos.

The ordinance is expected to define a rodeo as an ``exhibition, performance, or competition for live public entertainment.'' Specifically, any events that are outlined in the state's law on the same issue, including bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, or other event or activity that involves physically taking down an animal, roping an animal, or attempting to ride a bucking animal.

City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who represents a portion of the Northeast San Fernando Valley, include predominantly Latino and equestrian communities, introduced an amendment for potential carve outs for cultural activities from the ban such as American Indian, Native American, Indigenous Rodeo, Mexican Charreria and Escaramuza events that do not involve the prohibited aforementioned rodeo activities.

For example, the trick roping that is performed by horse riders without lassoing animals or choreographed riding to music would not fit the definition of rodeo.

Since then, the matter has been on hold with supporters of the ban waiting on elected officials to take the next steps.

City Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado, who was elected in 2024, serves as the chair of the Arts, Parks, Libraries and Community Enrichment Committee. The draft ordinance is expected to come to her committee first before moving to the full council.

"Because this item was introduced after Councilmember Jurado took office, our office has taken a thorough and deliberate approach to reviewing the proposal and meeting with community stakeholders to fully understand its history, cultural context and potential impacts,'' according to a statement from Jurado's office Tuesday.

"We do not have a confirmed meeting date for this item at this time,'' the statement continued.

Meanwhile, Blumenfield reiterated that his goal is to prevent animal cruelty, as "has been known to happen at large rodeos."

"Contrary to opponents' mischaracterizations, this draft ordinance specifically has nothing to do with horses. It has been tailored to be narrow in scope, and the council unanimously approved directing the City Attorney to draft it,'' Blumenfield said in a statement.

Critics of the proposed rodeo ban include the Professional Bull Riders rodeo circuit, which has conducted events at downtown's Crypto.com Arena.

PBR officials have said their event showcases the world's best bull riders trying to hang onto the rankest bulls for eight ``wild'' seconds, a ``mashup of athletic excitement wrapped into an amped-up, award winning entertainment experience.''

Representatives for PBR have previously refuted criticisms about rodeos.

PBR CEO Sean Gleason said in a statement the organization is excited to return to Los Angeles in February for fans to witness ``extraordinary human and animal athletes in a positive, unifying event.''

``Now more than ever, we should embrace the cowboy values of hard work, honesty, and respect -- not attempt to cancel cowboy culture and sports based on misinformation,'' Gleason said in his statement.

``We look forward to returning to Los Angeles, bringing the community together and injecting millions of dollars into the city's economy.''