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LA County DA-backed animal cruelty bill clears assembly

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Published 8:31 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - A bill co-sponsored by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office that would allow abused animals seized in criminal investigations to be adopted more quickly passed the state Assembly unanimously today.

AB 2344, known as the "Justice for Seized Animals Act," passed on a 62-0 vote and now heads to the state Senate for consideration next month.  

The measure, authored by Assemblymember Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, would allow prosecutors to petition courts for the forfeiture of animals seized in abuse cases so they can be placed in permanent homes sooner instead of remaining in shelters for months or years while criminal cases proceed.  

Supporters said the legislation is intended to reduce prolonged confinement for animals held as evidence during lengthy court proceedings.   

"Today's unanimous Assembly floor vote sends a powerful message that California will not tolerate prolonged suffering for animal victims of abuse,'' Judie Mancuso, founder and president of Social Compassion in Legislation, said in a statement.

"As co-sponsors of this legislation alongside the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, we are proud to help lead this effort to give animal victims the opportunity to begin healing in safe, loving homes as quickly as possible,'' she added.

Officials said the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office co- sponsored the bill as part of broader efforts aimed at strengthening protections for abused animals and improving outcomes in animal cruelty cases.   

The bill is expected to be heard next month in the Senate Business, Professions and Economic Development Committee.

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