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RivCo teacher suspected of showing up for work drunk

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Published 4:59 PM

MENIFEE, Calif. (KESQ) - A Menifee Union School District teacher allegedly arrived for work under the influence today and was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

The teacher, a 47-year-old woman from Menifee, was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Tuesday morning on the misdemeanor allegation. However, she posted bail in an unspecified amount within a few hours and was released from custody.   

According to the Menifee Police Department, administrators at Chester Morrison Elementary School on Reviere Drive contacted the agency shortly before 10 a.m. regarding an alleged drunken teacher, requesting assistance.   

Following a brief investigation at the campus, patrol officers took the teacher into custody without incident and took her to jail, police Lt. Raul Perez said.

"We have no information indicating that any student was physically harmed or directly endangered during the incident,'' he said.   

There was no word on how long the teacher has been employed by the school district, or whether she's been placed on administrative leave.   

All inquiries and concerns were referred to the district at 951-672-1851.

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