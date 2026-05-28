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2 children, 2 adults fatally shot in suspected murder-suicide in LA area

KCBS
By
New
Published 1:16 PM

NORTH HILLS, Calif. (KESQ) - Police continued to investigate today a suspected murder-suicide in North Hills, where two children, one of them just six days old, and two adults were shot to death.  

Officers responded at about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 16200 block of Londelius Street, near the intersection of Parthenia Street and Woodley Avenue, to reports of shots fired, police said.

They found the four dead individuals, two adults and two children, inside the home, an officer said.

Three of the decedents were identified by the county Medical Examiner's Office as Khajag Basmajian, 31; Alec Basmajian, 2; and Ella Basmajian, whose age was listed as six days.

The fourth decedent was a woman in her 30s whose name was not immediately released.   

Causes and manners of death were not immediately listed online.   

Police said there was no threat to the public.   

An officer said he was unable to confirm reports from the scene that the mother of the children was believed to be the shooter.

Article Topic Follows: California

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