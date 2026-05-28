Man sentenced 20 years for drug trafficking conspiracy linked to double murder

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - A man convicted for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that led to the murders of two people, including a pregnant woman, was sentenced in San Diego federal court today to 20 years in prison.

Ricardo Orizaba-Zendejas, 23, was charged along with co-defendant Benjamin Madrigal-Birrueta in connection with the deaths of Cesar Armando Murillo, 44, and Maira Sofia Hernandez, 33, a married couple who were gunned down and buried near a ranch in Yakima, Washington.

Prosecutors say Madrigal-Birrueta, who pleaded guilty to federal charges, fatally shot Murillo, and later arranged Hernandez's killing, causing the death of her child in utero. Hernandez was six months pregnant at the time.

Madrigal-Birrueta is slated to be sentenced at a later time.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said both the defendants and victims were involved in a Yakima-based drug trafficking enterprise that involved using stolen vehicles to smuggle drugs through San Diego-area ports of entry.

Madrigal-Birrueta was described by prosecutors as its leader, while Orizaba-Zendejas worked as a "trusted lieutenant," drug dealer and debt collector.

The investigation into the organization began when the defendants' brothers were stopped by police in a car registered to Hernandez, which contained 150,000 fentanyl pills.

Soon after that traffic stop, federal agents spoke with Murillo and Hernandez.

Prosecutors said Madrigal-Birrueta later spoke with Murillo and Hernandez, who said "they wanted to quit the drug business and cooperate with the investigation," angering Madrigal-Birrueta.

Prosecutors said Madrigal-Birrueta shot Murillo multiple times in the back of the head and body at a Yakima ranch on Aug. 28, 2022. He then lured Hernandez to the ranch just under a week later with the promise of reuniting her with her husband, but unnamed "co-conspirators" fatally shot her.

After the killings, prosecutors allege Orizaba-Zendejas continued working with Madrigal-Birrueta "in ongoing drug trafficking operations and threats of violence against those perceived to challenge the organization."

San Diego U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon said in a statement, "This defendant was a critical part of a violent drug trafficking organization that chose to murder a young couple and their unborn child as they attempted to escape for a better life."