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One skydiver died, another critically injured in Perris

Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
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Updated
today at 3:36 PM
Published 3:34 PM

PERRIS, Calif. (KESQ) - One skydiver died and another suffered critical injuries today in Perris.  

The fatal incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block East Ellis Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.   

The agency stated that one person was taken to a local trauma center with injuries described as critical, while another person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details of the incident were not immediately known.

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