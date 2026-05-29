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Riverside complex fire displaces 150 residents

CBS LA
By
New
Published 2:31 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire broke out today at a two-story apartment complex in Riverside, displacing 150 residents.   

The blaze was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Iowa Avenue, according to the Riverside Fire Department.   

According to Division Fire Chief Greg White, arriving crews encountered heavy smoke and flames at the facility near UC Riverside, which was elevated to a third-alarm structure fire. Fire crews from Riverside and San Bernardino counties assisted in dousing the working fire.

The city's police and fire department escorted people safely out of the building, which affected 50 out of the 112 units.   

The Red Cross were requested to assist the displaced individuals. Additionally, officials set up a temporary care and reception center to aid the displaced people at Bordwell Park in Riverside, White said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

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