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California

Ballots burned, vote center vandalized ahead of Tuesday election

KABC
By
New
Published 3:40 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - On the day before the statewide primary election, an investigation was continuing today into the discovery of an unspecified number of mail-in ballots that were found with burn damage inside a downtown Los Angeles collection box.

The burned ballots were discovered at a collection box outside the Department of Public Social Services building, according to the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office. Officials said a "limited number" of ballots "sustained fire-related damage'' inside the drop box.

According to the clerk's office, the damage was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department. Election officials were working to contact the voters whose ballots were affected.

On Sunday morning, meanwhile, vandalism was discovered at an official Vote Center at Cesar Chavez Park in Long Beach, according to the clerk's office. No specific details were provided.

"Election workers and officials responded immediately, and voting operations were not disrupted,'' according to the clerk's office.   

County officials responded to the two incidents by warning that attempts to disrupt voting or damage election infrastructure will not be tolerated.

"Voting is a fundamental right, and Los Angeles County remains committed to ensuring every eligible voter can cast a ballot safely and confidently,'' county Board of Supervisors chair Hilda L. Solis said in a
statement. "Any attempt to vandalize election facilities, damage voting materials, or interfere with the voting process is unacceptable. We take these incidents seriously and will continue working with election officials and law enforcement partners to protect voters and uphold the integrity of our elections."

Residents were urged to report any suspicious activity involving election materials, election facilities, or voting operations by calling the RR/CC at 800-815-2666 and choosing option 2.

Article Topic Follows: California

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