Measles case confirmed in traveler passing through LAX

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles County health officials today confirmed a case of measles in a traveler who was infectious while passing through LAX, prompting an advisory for people who may have been exposed.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the traveler arrived aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 614 and reached Gate 206 at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at 9:45 p.m. July 16.

Health officials said people who were at Gate 206 between 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., or in the corresponding baggage claim area between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., may have been exposed to the virus.

In coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, passengers seated near the infected traveler on the flight will be notified through their local health departments.

Public Health said exposed individuals could develop symptoms seven to 21 days after exposure and should monitor themselves through Aug. 6. People who have previously had measles or received the recommended measles-mumps-rubella vaccine are considered likely to be protected but should still watch for symptoms.

Those who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown face a higher risk of infection, health officials said.

``As measles cases increase, it is important that residents take steps to make sure they are fully protected,'' Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement. ``The MMR vaccine is the safest and most reliable way to prevent measles and protect yourself, your family, and your community.''

Davis urged residents to verify their immunity before traveling or attending crowded events, noting that measles can cause serious complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling and death.

Health officials advised residents to review their immunization records before travel, contact a health care provider promptly if they may have been exposed and are at higher risk, and remain home if symptoms develop.

Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, followed several days later by a rash that typically begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, and the virus can remain in the air or on surfaces for hours after the infected person has left an area.

According to Public Health, two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective in preventing measles.

Federal health officials have reported 2,260 measles cases nationwide as of July 17, with most linked to outbreaks that began in 2025 and 2026.

Los Angeles County last reported a measles case on July 8.