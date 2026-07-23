Dodgers visit White House to mark 2nd consecutive World Series title

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Dodgers visited the White House today and were honored by President Donald Trump for winning the 2025 World Series, the team's second consecutive title.

The Dodgers made the visit during an off-day between series in Philadelphia and New York.

"For the first time in the proud history of this famous franchise, you are repeat champions,'' Trump said. "I didn't know that. It's the first time. Well, great ownership, great management. And so I'm thrilled to welcome you back to the White House, and maybe I'll see you again next year, I hope."

"It's truly a great -- when you talk about a brand, it's one of the great brands anywhere in the world, no matter where you go. The Dodgers are one of the great brands.''

In March, a group of demonstrators gathered outside Dodger Stadium, criticizing the club's response to federal immigration raids in the Los Angeles area and urging the team to skip the White House visit.

The team, however, issued a statement earlier this month calling it an honor to be invited.

"As was the case one year ago, the Dodgers' upcoming visits to the White House and Capitol Hill follow the longtime tradition of visits by other World Series champions," according to the team. "We appreciate these tributes in recognition of our back-to-back championships.''

Manager Dave Roberts also said he welcomed the invitation.

"Honestly, like I've always said -- my company line, my personal line -- is I hope that we get this invitation every year, because that's the goal, to win a championship, to get this invitation to the White House," Roberts said.

The Dodgers were originally scheduled to visit the White House in early April during a series in Washington, D.C., but the stop was postponed because of scheduling.

Not every player was on hand for the event.

Shortstop Mookie Betts said earlier this month he planned to skip the visit to spend the off day with his family following the recent birth of his third child, adding that his decision was not politically motivated.

"I'm not trying to make this a whole big deal,'' Betts said. "We just had a baby. You don't get many days off. They're coming (on the road trip). And just want to hang out with the fam. That's really kind of it. But people are gonna make it a whole bunch of other stuff."

Betts attended the Dodgers' White House visit following the 2024 World Series championship after previously declining to attend a White House celebration with the Boston Red Sox after their 2018 title.

Utility player Kiké Hernández, who is on the injured list with a strained left oblique, also said he would skip the visit because he is beginning a minor league rehabilitation assignment. Hernández added that he probably would not have attended even if he had been active.

Hernández has been among the team's most outspoken players on immigration issues, saying last summer he could not stand "to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart."

Hernández attended last year's White House visit, months before immigration enforcement operations in Los Angeles prompted demonstrations outside Dodger Stadium and calls for the team to take a stronger public stance.

Following the protests by some fans and immigrant-rights groups, the Dodgers pledged $1.1 million to groups assisting immigrant families and said Immigration and Customs Enforcement would not be permitted to stage operations at the stadium.

The team is scheduled to resume its road trip Friday against the New York Mets.