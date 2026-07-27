Skip to Content
California

High Surf, Rip Tides Lead to Nearly 2,000 Rescues by Lifeguards in LA County

DRD
By
New
Published 1:13 PM

 LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Amid a persistent heat wave that sent droves of people to beaches, nearly 2,000 people were rescued from the ocean by Los Angeles County lifeguards last weekend, and high surf is expected to continue pounding the Southern California coast through Wednesday, officials said today.

Millions flocked to the beach for relief from soaring temperatures, especially in inland locations, according to Los Angeles County Lifeguards, a division of the county fire department.

In addition to 1,950 ocean rescues, lifeguards also responded to 71,274 "preventative actions'' and rendered medical aid to 517 people.

"With a heat advisory continuing across the Southland and a southern hemisphere swell expected to keep surf elevated throughout the week, we encourage everyone to take proper precaution and talk to a lifeguard about conditions before entering the water,'' lifeguards advised on social media.

An extreme heat warning will be in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for areas such as Lancaster and Palmdale, while heat advisories will be in place for much of the rest of the area for the same duration, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service also warned of a high rip tide risk with 3- to 6- foot waves, and some sets reaching seven feet. The warning was to remain in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.